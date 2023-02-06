Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Business

'Heartfelt Thanks': Hudson Valley Cafe Permanently Closes

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A popular Hudson Valley cafe has closed its doors for good.
A popular Hudson Valley cafe has closed its doors for good. Photo Credit: Vegetalien Cafe/Facebook

A popular Hudson Valley cafe known for its salads and panini sandwiches has closed its doors permanently,

Vegetalien in Dutchess County in Beacon announced that they closed on Sunday, Jan. 29. The restaurant did not provide a reason but did offer "heartfelt thanks" to everyone who supported the small business.

"We know that there are many stores in the area to choose from and we are honored that you chose Vegetalien above the others," the owners said.

The restaurant, which made the announcement on Facebook, was known for its vegan fare and its breakfast sandwiches, wraps, and specialty drinks. 

Vegetalien is currently attempting to sell various store equipment, shelving, and fixtures. If you are interested in any of these items if interested email vegetalienbeacon@gmail.com.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.