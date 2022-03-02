Google's Fitbit Recalls 1.7M Smartwatch Over Burn Hazard

More than a million Google Fitbits are being recalled due to a burn hazard, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

The company announced that 1.7 million Fitbits are being voluntarily recalled because the battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat and burn users wearing them.

“The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority,” Fitbit said in a statement. “We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users.”

The Ionic smartwatch was produced from 2017 to 2020. Consumers can find the model number, FB503, on the back of the Ionic under the “CE” mark above the clasp if they are potentially subject to the recall.

There have been more than 100 reports of batteries overheating, with 78 reports of burn injuries, two reports of third-degree burns, and four reports of second-degree burns, according to CSPC.

Officials noted that the recall is specific to Fitbit Ionic devices and it does not impact any other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers.

“If you own a Fitbit Ionic, please stop using your device,” the company cautioned. “The health and safety of Fitbit users is our highest priority. We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution for our users. We will offer a refund to Fitbit Ionic customers.”

Consumers should immediately stop using the Ionic watches and contact Fitbit to start the return of the device, CPSC said. After returning the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299 and a discount code for 40 percent off certain Fitbit devices.

