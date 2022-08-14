Gannett Lays Off Staffers Across Region, Nation Following $54 Million Quarterly Loss

The largest newspaper publisher in the United States has laid off employees at newspapers across the country following a nearly $54 million quarterly loss, according to multiple news outlets.

Gannett's layoffs on Friday, Aug. 12, impacted numerous newsrooms, according to a report from Poynter. Gannett has not released information on the number of employees who were laid off, how many of its 250 newspapers were affected, or whether there will be further staffing cuts.

Gannett, which owns USA Today, reported a $53.7 million net loss in its second-quarter report.

Adrian Szkolar, a producer at Gannett, tweeted that the company laid off the executive editor and investigations editor at the Journal News/lohud.com in White Plains.

Gannett's newspapers in the region include:

New York

The Journal News (covering Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam counties)

The Poughkeepsie Journal in Dutchess County

The Middletown Times-Herald Record in Orange County

Connecticut

Norwich Bulletin

Massachusetts

14 newspapers including the Worcester Telegram and Cape Cod Times

