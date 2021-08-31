Contact Us
Frito-Lay To Build Distribution Center At Former IBM Site In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The iPark location in East Fishkill.
The iPark location in East Fishkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Frito-Lay is looking to build a 150,000-square-foot fulfillment center in the Hudson Valley, making it one of the largest additions to the area in years.

The company has applied to build the expansive project in Dutchess County at the iPark mixed-use area in East Fishkill.

The area has seen a huge transformation in recent years, according to East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nick D’Alessandro.

The development is part of the Town Board’s economic development plans and strategic zoning changes from the past several years, which were made to secure projects of this caliber, D'Alessandro said. 

"The project will bring significant benefits not only to our local community but the entire region," D'Alessandro added. "I commend my colleagues on the Town Board for making the necessary changes to facilitate the development of the projects in East Fishkill."

The development of iPark, the 300-acre property that IBM left in 2015, is the largest redevelopment era in East Fishkill’s history. 

The facility is slated to be located on North Drive, on the northern end of the campus, along Route 52.

"The Town government will continue to work with the public and private entities to keep East Fishkill a great place to live,"  D'Alessandro said. 

The company plans to employ between 80 and 100 people.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

