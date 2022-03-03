Contact Us
Friendly’s Opens First Fast-Casual Cafe

Restaurant chain Friendly's has launched its first fast-casual cafe.
Restaurant chain Friendly's has launched its first fast-casual cafe. 

The company announced that it has opened its first "Friendly's Cafe" in Hampden County, Massachusetts. 

The eatery is located at 291 East Main St. in Westfield. It opened on Saturday, Feb. 26, representatives said. 

The 2,700 square-foot location seats 45 guests. Guests can either order directly at the counter or use a QR code at the table to have food delivered, Friendly's said. 

Orders can also be placed online and either delivered or picked up at designated "to-go" areas.

"Friendly's Cafe delivers our time-tested Friendly's menu, putting an emphasis on fresh ingredients, convenience, to-go and delivery in a fun and joyful environment," Friendly's CEO Craig Erlich said in a statement. "We envision Friendly's Cafe as an opportunity for further menu and technology innovation to meet our customer's changing desires, while also still adhering to our mission of bringing family and friends around the table to make new memories."

The company planned a grand opening, ribbon-cutting event for Wednesday, April 6.

