Fox News Parts Ways With Hudson Valley's Lara Trump, Report Says

Fox News is cutting ties with network contributor and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, The Washington Post reports.

The 40-year-old former television producer, who shares three children with the former president’s son, Eric, will no longer be paid to offer commentary for Fox News due to the network’s ban on political activity, a source told the outlet.

The move comes weeks after former President Trump announced that he was running for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions to Fox News Media programming,” a network spokesperson told The Washington Post on Sunday, Dec. 4.

A native of North Carolina, Trump and her family spent nearly five years living in New York at Westchester County’s Seven Springs estate in Bedford before relocating to their current residence, closer to the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor.

She joined Fox News as a contributor in March 2021 after previously working as a story coordinator and producer for Inside Edition from 2012 to 2016.

View the full report from The Washington Post here.

