Ford's Third Major Recall In Four Months Affects 700,000 Vehicles

Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles due to faulty backup cameras.

All of the recalled cars are in North America.

This is the third time in four months that Ford has issued a major recall. In June, the car company recalled 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to a door latch problem and brake fluid leak.

In August, Ford recalled about 500,000 vehicles due to a potential rupture in the front brake.

The most recent recall was issued because the backup camera in these vehicles can suddenly go dark.

Vehicles that are being recalled include 2020 versions of:

F-Series trucks

Explorer

Mustang

Transit

Expedition

Escape

Ranger

Edge

As well as the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Ford said a poor electrical connection is causing the defect.

Ford dealerships will fix the equipment at no cost to the owners. The recall will begin on Nov. 7.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.