Ford Recalls Vehicles Due To Under-Hood Fire Risk

Ford is recalling some 2021 Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators over a defect that could spark fires under the hoods.

The recall involves more than 66,000 vehicles in the US built between July 2020 and August 2021.

At issue is a printed circuit board that is “uniquely susceptible to a high-current short” and was installed on the models during that time period, according to Ford.

So far, there have been at least 21 reports of under-hood fires, including 18 involving vehicles owned by rental companies, Ford said.

The defect has even affected vehicles that were parked and turned off.

The company is advising owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until they can be serviced by a dealer.

Ford said it had identified a remedy and was working “as quickly as possible” to make the necessary parts available to dealers, who will make the required repairs.

Around one-third of affected vehicles should be able to get fixed immediately, while parts for the remaining recalled vehicles are expected to be available starting in early September, Ford said.

Customers will be notified about part availability via the company’s FordPass app.

