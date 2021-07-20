Ford Recalls More Than 850K Vehicles After Injuries Reported

Ford Motor Company has announced three safety recalls that involve more than 850,000 vehicles.

The largest of the three recalls is involves more than 774,600 2013-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles, Ford said on Friday, July 16. The company said drivers could experience problems with a fractured rear suspension toe link, which diminishes a driver's steering control and increases the risk of crashing.

Ford said it has received six reports of injuries related to this issue in North America.

Ford is also recalling about 40,995 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles because the battery cable wire harness might not be secured correctly, which can eventually lead to a short circuit and vehicle fire.

The company said it is recalling about 34,939 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles due to an issue that can cause rear driveline disconnection, leading to a potential for "loss of motive power while driving or loss of transmission park function if the parking brake is not applied."

Ford said it hasn't received any reports of injuries linked to the issues with the Aviator and Super Duty vehicles.

For more info on the recall from Ford, click here.

