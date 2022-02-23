Ford Recalls 330K Mustangs To Fix Rear Camera Problem

Ford announced it is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs that have faulty backup cameras that could go blank or distort the image for drivers.

The motor company announced that 330,800 Mustangs produced between 2015 and 2017 are subject to recall due to the damaged cameras, according to an announcement posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the NHTSA, there have been two minor crashes tied to the faulty cameras, though no injuries have been reported.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera. Notices are expected to be mailed to owners affected by the recall starting Monday, March 7, and they'll receive another letter when parts are ready to make the free fix.

