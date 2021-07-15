Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

Five Sunscreens Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Labels of products in recall
Labels of products in recall Photo Credit: Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is recalling five of its aerosol sunscreens after testing found low levels of a carcinogen in the products.

On Wednesday, July 14, the company reported that low levels of benzene were found in the following products:

  • NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen,
  • NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,
  • NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,
  • NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen, and
  • AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

J&J said benzene isn't an ingredient in any of the products, and it is investigating the cause. 

Anyone using these products should stop and discard them, the company said. Consumers can also contact the consumer care center with questions or to request a refund at 1-800-458-1673.

J&J added that incidents of melanoma are increasing worldwide and are often caused by excessive exposure to the sun. 

"It is important that people everywhere continue to take appropriate sun protection measures, including the continued use of alternative sunscreen," the company said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.