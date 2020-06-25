Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Five-Star Hotel To Replace Ritz-Carlton In White Plains

Zak Failla
A rendering of what the Ritz-Carlton's conservatory in Westchester will look like post-renovation. Photo Credit: Contributed
A rendering of what the Ritz-Carlton's salon in Westchester will look like post-renovation. Photo Credit: Contributed
A rendering of what the Ritz-Carlton's reception area in Westchester will look like post-renovation. Photo Credit: Contributed

The iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel in Westchester will be undergoing renovations for several months for an elaborate “re-branding.”

Glacier Capital Partners, which owns the hotel in White Plains, announced plans for renovations that are “emphasizing the company’s long-term investment in the future of the luxury complex located in the heart of Westchester County.”

Renovations are scheduled to begin this summer, forcing a temporary closure, with plans to reopen early next year, now as part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection brand, which includes nearly 200 luxury hotels across the globe.

The multi-million dollar renovation will include a full redesign and reconstruction of the current hotel to “meet the changing demands of the future affluent travelers who will seek out full-service accommodations that are both contemporary and luxurious in look and feel.”

The redesign includes a new lobby, bar, lounge, gourmet coffee bar, and new rooms for patrons. Other commodities include a pool, gym, spa, event spaces, and a ballroom.

“The announcement of a major reinvestment in this vitally important downtown property is welcome news not only for White Plains, but for Westchester County and the entire region,” Marsha Gordon, President, and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester said in a statement.

“Retaining a five-star rating as a Marriott International Autograph Collection hotel assures that the venue will continue to attract a wide range of audiences and both social and business functions,” she added. “There are numerous benefits to having a prestige property downtown including serving as an economic anchor, as well as creating opportunities for employment and the many businesses that provide goods and services to the hotel.”

