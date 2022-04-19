Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 23-Year-Old Killed In Crash Near Rockland Border Was Son Of Police Officer
Business

FAO Schwarz Recalls Thousands Of Toys Due To Potential Choking Hazards

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Sensory Board Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Sensory Board
Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Sensory Board Photo Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission/FAO Schwarz
Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy
Recalled FAO Schwarz Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy Photo Credit: US Consumer Product Safety Commission/FAO Schwarz

FAO Schwarz has recalled thousands of toys due to a manufacturing issue that can cause small parts to come loose, posing a choking hazard.

About 46,200 toys are included in the recall, according to a report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall includes 26,400 FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy products and 19,800 FAO Schwarz Branded Toy Wood Sensory Boards.

The toys were sold at FAO Schwarz and Target locations across the US. They were also sold online on the FAO Scharwz and Target websites.

The company said it hasn't received any reports of injuries related to the recalled products. 

FAO Schwarz has received nine reports of parts coming loose or falling off of the Robot Buddy toy and 11 reports about the Wood Sensory Board.

The batch number of the Robot Buddy toy is 35227A21210 and the batch number for the Wood Sensory Boards is 59945A21207, the company said.

The company said consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact MerchSource to receive a prepaid label to return the toys and instructions about how to receive a refund.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.