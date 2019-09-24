Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland Dad Will Have To Wait To Learn Fate In Twins' Hot Car Deaths
Business

Fairway Market Store In Nanuet Will Close

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Fairway Market in Nanuet is closing.
Fairway Market in Nanuet is closing. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The rumor is true, a Fairway Market store in the area is closing its doors.

Area shoppers had wondered for weeks if the store, located at the Shops at Nanuet, was closing after fewer items filled the shelves and rumors circulated on various Facebook pages.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the grocer made it official by posting a sign on the front door announcing it will close for good on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The sign says: "We truly appreciate your business and loyalty over the last six years and have had the greatest pleasure being a part of your community and serving you.

"It wasn’t an easy decision, but the decision was made due to the closing of other major retailers at the shopping complex and the resulting significant decrease in foot traffic at the mall. This is an isolated business decision as a result of the changes within The Shops at Nanuet.

"We look forward to serving you at nearby stores in Paramus, Pelham Manor and Woodland Park."

The notice is signed by Abel Porter, the CEO of Fairway Market.

The closure is another blow for the center which has seen the loss of two anchor stores --  Sears and Macy's -- over the past year.

Current employees will reportedly be offered positions at other area stores.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.