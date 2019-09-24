Fairway Market Store In Nanuet Will Close

The rumor is true, a Fairway Market store in the area is closing its doors.

Area shoppers had wondered for weeks if the store, located at the Shops at Nanuet, was closing after fewer items filled the shelves and rumors circulated on various Facebook pages.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the grocer made it official by posting a sign on the front door announcing it will close for good on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The sign says: "We truly appreciate your business and loyalty over the last six years and have had the greatest pleasure being a part of your community and serving you.

"It wasn’t an easy decision, but the decision was made due to the closing of other major retailers at the shopping complex and the resulting significant decrease in foot traffic at the mall. This is an isolated business decision as a result of the changes within The Shops at Nanuet.

"We look forward to serving you at nearby stores in Paramus, Pelham Manor and Woodland Park."

The notice is signed by Abel Porter, the CEO of Fairway Market.

The closure is another blow for the center which has seen the loss of two anchor stores -- Sears and Macy's -- over the past year.

Current employees will reportedly be offered positions at other area stores.

