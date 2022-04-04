Disney-Branded Hand Sanitizers Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Carcinogens

Two Disney-branded hand sanitizer products are being recalled after they were found to contain carcinogens.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Best Brands Consumer Products is voluntarily recalling two finished product lots of “The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer,” available in green and blue formulations, and bottles of “Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer” that come with a blue product.

According to the FDA, testing found the presence of benzene in The Mandalorian hand sanitizer product and methanol in the Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer product.

The recalled lots were produced by a third-party manufacturer.

Health officials noted that benzene is classified as a human carcinogen.

Substantial exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it may result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, or blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

They noted that substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.

“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products, and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning,” according to the FDA.

The sanitizers come in 2.11-ounce bottles. The affected Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers have an expiration date of June 30 while The Mandalorian hand sanitizers expire on Sept

To date, there have been no reports of adverse reactions from consumers using items from the recalled lots. Anyone who may be in possession of the recalled products has been instructed by the FDA to throw them away.

