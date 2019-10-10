Daily Voice Comes To Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Greetings, Ulster and Sullivan counties!

Daily Voice, the largest news provider in Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess and Orange counties in New York, Fairfield County in Connecticut and Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex, Union, Hudson, Warren, Hunterdon, Sussex and Union counties in New Jersey, has launched a brand-new site:

Daily Voice reports on community news in a new way. Our mission is to let neighbors know what’s going on in town – as quickly, accurately and enjoyably as possible.

We’re here to help build the communities we serve, not snipe at them or knock them down.

Daily Voice wants to hear your opinions, not impress you with ours.

Our reporting is up-to-the-minute.

We’ll let you know quickly and dependably.

Visit us on your phone, tablet, or laptop. We’re here 24/7, 365 days a year, even Christmas.

Sign up for our daily e-blast. It’s free and keeps you in-the-know. While you’re at it, like us on Facebook:

and follow us on Twitter:

If you have a story idea, suggestion or question, email Daily Voice Managing Director/Content Joe Lombardi at jlombardi@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.