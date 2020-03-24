Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Business

COVID-19: Trader Joe's Closes Two NY Stores Due To Employee Exposure

Trader Joe's in Plainview.
Trader Joe's in Plainview. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Trader Joe’s is temporarily closing two New York stores because an employee at each location either tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or is receiving treatment for a suspected case.

The two stores are in Nassau County and New York City:

Plainview,  425 South Oyster Bay Road: A crew member who is receiving medical attention for a suspected case of COVID-19 was last present in the store on Saturday, March 21, the company said.

Manhattan, Trader Joe’s grocery store, 142 E 14th St. and wine store), 138 E 14th St.: A crew member who tested positive for COVID-19 was last present in the store on Sunday, March 22.

Trader Joe's said the stores will open as soon as they have been fully cleaned and restocked.

"We are connecting with all crew members at the respective locations, encouraging anyone who may have been in contact to follow CDC-recommended self-monitoring guidelines and to call their healthcare providers right away if they develop any symptoms," the company said.

"We are working closely with local health officials to take all necessary measures and provide our communities with the most appropriate information needed to make an informed decision regarding their health and safety.

"We encourage customers who have health-related concerns to review CDC and local health department guidelines and to contact their healthcare providers with any questions.

As we continue to respond to this rapidly evolving situation, our focus remains on doing whatever is necessary to safeguard the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers and best support our communities."

