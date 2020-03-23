COVID-19: These Businesses Are Hiring Workers

Although the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) has forced employees at non-essential businesses to work from home, while thousands of others have been laid off, some companies are padding their workforce and hiring new employees.

Nationwide, many bars, restaurants, and non-essential businesses voluntarily or were ordered to shutter their doors amid fears of the spread of COVID-19, though the grocery store business continues to boom as area residents stock up on items.

According to multiple reports, ShopRite, Price Chopper, Tops, and Stop & Shop are all in the market for thousands of new employees as customers continue to flock to their stores in droves.

Retailers Walmart and Amazon are also bolstering their staff numbers as more people turn to online shopping to avoid crowds in stores.

Grocery stores are looking to add more than 2,000 employees, while Amazon and Walmart both plan to add more than 100,000 staff members in stores and distribution centers. Both are also offering to increase wages for employees through the conclusion of the pandemic.

CVS and Dominos are two other prominent companies seeking to hire thousands of workers.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart, said in a statement.

According to the New York State Department of Labor, the number of unemployment applications has surged by 1,000 percent in some parts of the state in recent days. Similar figures were reported in some parts of Connecticut.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees,” Mike Miller, a vice president at Price Chopper, stated. “At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services - and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this - we need some extra help.

"It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities.”

