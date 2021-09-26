Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
COVID-19: Supply-Chain Issues Causing Shortages Of Items At Supermarkets, Other Retailers

Nicole Valinote
Supply-chain issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic are leading to product shortages in stores across the country.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the issues have arisen due to factors including rising COVID-19 cases, rising demand for certain products, and labor shortages.

The beverage industry has struggled due to a shortage of packaging, including aluminum cans, the news outlet reported.

Other products have seen shortages due to rising demand.

Lunchables, Kraft Heinz Co.'s packaged snack products, have been in greater demand as children have returned to school. Bloomberg reported that these products have experienced double-digit growth.

Sixty percent of adults in the United States have been unable to get a product that they wanted during the past summer due to product shortages, Gallup.com reported in August.

In June, the White House announced that the Biden administration had established a Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force to monitor and address short-term supply issues. 

"Taken together, the data suggest that manufacturers anticipate current supply-chain issues will have abated within six months or so," the White House said in a statement at the time. 

