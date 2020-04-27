Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Business

COVID-19: Stop & Shop, Union Call For Grocery Workers To Be Classified As First Responders

Joe Lombardi
Stop & Shop
Stop & Shop Photo Credit: File

Stop & Shop and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union are calling on federal and state governments to designate associates at grocery stores as “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel.”

Stop & Shop and UFCW additionally announced that a 10-percent increase in pay for union hourly store associates would be extended through Saturday, May 30.

Stop & Shop and UFCW first announced the pay increase on Sunday, March 22, along with flexible hours for associates and up to two weeks of additional paid sick leave for associates required to quarantine by government authorities or by the company.

The joint statement released by Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid and UFCW International President Marc Perrone, reads as follows:

“Stop & Shop workers, who are also UFCW members, across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York have worked to make sure that families have the food and groceries they need during these difficult times.

"Make no mistake, Stop & Shop associates are essential workers and they deserve essential protections.

“Stop & Shop and UFCW have worked together to provide these workers with benefits and protections during this health crisis, including emergency pay raises, additional paid sick leave, and access to KN95 masks and face shields, but even more can be done for these workers.

“We are urgently requesting our nation’s state and federal leaders temporarily designate these workers as first responders or emergency personnel. This critical status would help ensure our states' essential grocery workers have priority access to testing, emergency childcare, and other protections to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.

“For the sake of workers, their families, and our nation’s food supply, this action will provide grocery workers with the vital protections they deserve.”

