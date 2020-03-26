COVID-19: Stop & Shop Says It Will Hire 5,000 New Workers

Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Stop & Shop has announced that it will be hiring at least 5,000 new associates for regular part-time positions in its stores, distribution centers and delivery operations across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"These positions will provide support for customers at a time when our communities need it most," the company said in a statement released Thursday, March 26. "They will also create new professional opportunities for many across the region whose jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

These regular – not temporary – part-time positions include night crew, cashiers, and porters as well as openings across Stop & Shop’s bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments.

Cashiers and baggers must be at least 16 years of age; the other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.

Complete information and a link to apply for open positions can be found at stopandshop.com/our-careers .

“Stop & Shop’s associates are doing extraordinary work to serve our customers and local communities during this unprecedented time, and we are looking forward to adding great new members to the team," Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop, said. "Recognizing the enormous impact that the coronavirus emergency is having on local employment, we also hope these new positions will provide an important base of new growth and opportunity for many of our neighbors across the region.”

Stop & Shop also said it will also be working closely with its partners at the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) and with local businesses that have been forced to lay off or furlough staff to identify potential candidates for opportunities across all shifts and all positions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.