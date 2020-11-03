COVID-19: Stop & Shop Announces Safety Measures

With the world gripped with fear over the spread of the coronavirus, Stop & Shop announced it will be taking new measures to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

The grocery giant announced that it is taking the steps to ensure that stores are properly sanitized as more confirmed COVID-19 cases continue cropping up in New York and Connecticut.

Globally, as of Wednesday, March 11, there have been 121,503 confirmed coronavirus cases, which resulted in 4,383 deaths. The total in the United States has topped 1,000, reaching 1,016, including several in Connecticut and more than 150 in New York.

According to Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid, stores have ramped up processes to sanitize high-touch areas, and store associates are wiping down checkout areas including the belts and pin pads more frequently with disinfectant.

Associates are also conducting hand-washing at more frequent intervals and are using hand sanitizer on a regular basis.

Stop & Shop also suspended any food sampling programs and events until further notice.

“We're focused on keeping our associates safe and healthy and are providing them with updated tips and guidance from the CDC and local health officials on healthy workplace habits,” Reid said. “We are working to ensure our associates have items like disinfecting wipes, gloves and hand sanitizers to use at work to help keep themselves and customers healthy.”

Reid noted that Stop & Shop is also working with suppliers to keep high-demand products in stock such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, paper towels, toilet tissue, bleach, and other cleaning products, though the retailer has imposed a limit of five per customer “to ensure more of our customers are able to access items they may need.”

“The health and safety of Stop & Shop's customers and associates is our highest priority,” Reid said. “As we continue to actively monitor developments related to coronavirus in the U.S., I wanted to reach out personally to share what we're doing to go above and beyond our standard measures to maintain a sanitary environment in our stores and to keep our shelves stocked with what you need.”

