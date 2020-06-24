Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Ritz-Carlton In Westchester Set To Close With About 200 Losing Jobs

Zak Failla
The Ritz-Carlton Westchester. Photo Credit: File
This is a view of the Ritz-Carlton Westchester from the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in front of the County Courthouse. Photo Credit: File

The iconic Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Westchester is reportedly set to close in a matter of months.

A WARN notice from the New York State Department of Labor states that the hotel will close on Thursday, Sept. 10 as it terminates a management agreement.

Reports state that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was among the reasons for the potential closure. If the hotel is to close its doors, more than 200 employees will be out of work.

Employees at the hotel started being furloughed in mid-March when the COVID-19 crisis began, citing “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.” 

 “Capturing the essence of the seasons, the Ritz-Carlton Westchester offers contemporary luxury at a coveted location in White Plains,” the hotel's website states. “A prestigious downtown fixture, this lavish sanctuary inspires relaxation with five-star hotel accommodations and the county's largest destination spa.”

