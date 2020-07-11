COVID-19: Retailer Closing Nanuet Location

A popular retailer has filed for bankruptcy and plans to permanently close nearly half its stores, including one in the Hudson Valley, after temporary store closures amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kitchen goods retailer Sur La Table made the Chapter 11 filing late this week, saying 51 of 121 stores will close.

The Seattle-based company, founded in 1972, brands itself as "the leading retail destination for those passionate about cooking and entertaining."

The company announced it would sell its remaining stores and brand names to Fortress Investment Group.

"Following the sale, the company will include its successful retail stores, popular in-person and online cooking classes, and its thriving eCommerce business," Sur La Table said in a statement. "Sur La Table believes that it is exceptionally well-positioned to thrive in the post-COVID-19 world, as food, cooking and in-home entertainment continue to capture increasing mindshare of consumers."

The Hudson Valley store closure is in Rockland at The Shops at Nanuet.

It also has stores in Yonkers (Ridge Hill) and White Plains (The Westchester Mall).

