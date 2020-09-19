Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County
Business

COVID-19: Popular Westchester Eatery Known For Burgers, Shakes Closes

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A burger from Dexter's Den
A burger from Dexter's Den Photo Credit: Dexter's Den on Facebook

A Westchester burger joint that sold "elevated comfort food" just couldn't cut it in the uncertain dining climate of COVID-19, according to a post announcing its closure on its Facebook page. 

"Dexter’s Den has been forced to close and though it was a passionate venture for me personally, it is the right thing to do at this time," wrote the owner of the Irvington restaurant, Emily Fe­li­ciano on Friday, Sept. 4.

The restaurateur asked the community for donations toward the reopening of her second restaurant, Black Cat Cafe, which is "on course to reopen this autumn." In total, she wrote, preparations to open the doors of the second eatery will cost about $16,000.

"Here are some of the battles we face in a post-COVID world," wrote Feliciano. "Upgraded technology expenses, restocking costs, rent arrears payments, utilities arrears, costs associated with new rules and regulations, costs for previously planned upgrades which funds have now evaporated. The café is in need of angel investors and donors."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.