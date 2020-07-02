COVID-19: Popular Nyack Cafe Closes

A beloved Rockland County restaurant has closed its doors after losing customers and revenue due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Pie Lady & Son, on Main Street in Nyack, closed after filing for bankruptcy in April.

Run by brother and sister duo Wil and Bri Tyler, the shop was famous for its home-baked pies and the kind and friendly people who ran the shop.

Wil and Bri Tyler Bri Tyler Facebook

The shop went through a couple of moves and upgrades as it grew, but Bri and Wil always offered a smile along with a delicious slice of wonderfulness.

In a Facebook post, Bri Tyler said she was heartbroken over the closure.

"Some of you, I was lucky enough to see every day and I will miss your companionship," she wrote. "Some of you, I only saw once in a while and I never took you for granted."

Fans of the pie shop wrote on Facebook their hopes the shop could reopen someday when times are better.

"I will miss you more than you know," Bri said. "Please be kind to yourselves and each other."

