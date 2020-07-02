Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

COVID-19: Popular Nyack Cafe Closes

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The popular Pie Lady & Son in Nyack has closed due to COVID-19.
The popular Pie Lady & Son in Nyack has closed due to COVID-19. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A beloved Rockland County restaurant has closed its doors after losing customers and revenue due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Pie Lady & Son, on Main Street in Nyack, closed after filing for bankruptcy in April. 

Run by brother and sister duo Wil and Bri Tyler, the shop was famous for its home-baked pies and the kind and friendly people who ran the shop.

Wil and Bri Tyler

Bri Tyler Facebook

 The shop went through a couple of moves and upgrades as it grew, but Bri and Wil always offered a smile along with a delicious slice of wonderfulness.

In a Facebook post, Bri Tyler said she was heartbroken over the closure.

"Some of you, I was lucky enough to see every day and I will miss your companionship," she wrote. "Some of you, I only saw once in a while and I never took you for granted."

Fans of the pie shop wrote on Facebook their hopes the shop could reopen someday when times are better. 

"I will miss you more than you know," Bri said. "Please be kind to yourselves and each other."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.