Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At West Nyack Church
Business

COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurant Closes After Employee Tests Positive

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Dutch Ale House in Saugerties.
The Dutch Ale House in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular area restaurant has closed its door temporarily due to COVID-19.

Known for its luscious burgers, wings, and specialty items, the Dutch Ale House, an Ulster County staple located in Saugerties,  said on Facebook on Sunday, Nov. 15, that it was closing after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant will remain closed while the remaining staff is tested and the restaurant is properly cleaned.

Customers with questions should contact info@dutchalehouse.com with any questions.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.