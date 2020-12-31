COVID-19: Popular Area Restaurant Announces Month-Long Closure

Winter was coming, and now it is here.

The owners of The Parish, a popular Hudson Valley eatery that specializes in New Orleans-style cuisine, announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be forced to shut down its business for at least a month in the new year.

The Parish, on Main Street in New Paltz, will be closing down as of Monday, Jan. 4 due to limited indoor dining options and a dearth of outdoor dining choices due to the colder weather.

Co-owners Theresa Fall and Matt Sweeney said that they were fortuitous to have a wealth of outdoor dining options over the spring and summer to stay afloat, but the winter presents a different set of problems for the restaurant.

“We feel fortunate that we have ample outside seating which helped us keep employees and our business afloat while the weather was nice and we are grateful that the weather was on our side this summer and fall,” they announced. “We were also fortunate to be an established business of four years when the pandemic hit, not all restaurants were as lucky as us.”

According to the owners, with the drop in temperatures, snow, and other inclement weather, it would not be feasible to keep The Parish open due to limited indoor seating.

The pair said that they couldn’t sustain staying open through January, noting that “our numbers are upside down, but our hearts are right side up. “

Before they close, The Parish will continue to provide pickup options and will be open every day through Sunday, Jan. 3, with a New Year’s Day Brunch also scheduled.

The co-owners of The Parish called on their patrons to frequent other area restaurants to help them stay afloat as the pandemic continues to rage throughout the Hudson Valley and the rest of the country.

“For our fellow restaurants who will be open this whole winter, please show them support,” they said. “We get that you might not be comfortable dining in but take-away can mean the difference of survival for many of us. Our hearts go out to everyone struggling right now.”

