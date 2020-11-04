COVID-19: Pet Valu Closing All US Stores

Pet Valu is closing all of its stores in the United States starting Thursday, Nov. 5.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, in a press release owners said the economic impact of COVID-19 has forced their decision to close 358 stores across the nation.

There are dozens of Pet Valu retailers located in Connecticut.

Pet Valu Canada will not be affected by the changes, owners said in a press release. The 600 Canda stores and online retail will continue on.

Pet Valu said that all sales will be final starting on Nov. 5 - no refunds or exchanges. People are being encouraged to spend any accumulated loyalty perks or gift cards by Dec. 13.

Pet Valu is a specialty pet shop featuring food, toys, care, and maintenance supplies as well as grooming services in some locations.

