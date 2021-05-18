COVID-19: New Wristband Provides Proof Of Vaccination

A new bracelet can serve as both a fashion and health statement as the country climbs over the mountain caused by the outbreak of the virus.

The Immunaband, a wearable device, stores vaccine records to show that one has completed the COVID-19 vaccination process, and is likely safe from spreading the virus.

Running approximately $20 each, the Immunabands save vaccinated people from having to carry their bulky vaccination card once their records are uploaded to the company’s encrypted website.

Once the information is uploaded, the bracelet comes with a specific QR code on it. Anyone who wants to verify the wearer’s vaccination record then just has to snap a picture on their smartphone and the information can be pulled up from the website.

According to the company, the vaccine documentation is stored on a server compliant with medical privacy laws and the process is end-to-end encrypted.

The creators of ImmunaBand said that they developed the technology to “restore trust, bring people back together, and help collectively move toward a post-quarantine world.”

Immunaband offers a visible solution not just to individuals but to businesses who are eager to safely reopen their doors, they noted.

“Innovation and technology play a vital role in getting our economy, and society, back to normal again,” Immunaband Board Member Daniel Charles stated.

“Immunaband is a great example of this, by providing companies of all sizes—from small businesses to those in leisure, hospitality, and travel—with a novel and visible way to demonstrate their commitment to a safe environment for their employees and customers.”

The bracelets first went up for sale in California and have become a hot property, with bracelets being found from coast to coast at restaurants, other businesses, and major venues.

“These vaccines are a culmination of some of the best work the scientific community has ever seen. But with its tremendous benefits come challenges—as it stands, quick, easy access to documentation of vaccination status is lacking," J. Tashof Bernton, President of ImmunaBand, said.

"After a year defined by divisions, we deserve to feel comfortable and safe in public. ImmunaBand will serve as the passport that returns us back to normal life."

