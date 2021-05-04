COVID-19: Moderna Will Double Size Of Vaccine Manufacturing Space

With the goal of producing billions of COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2022, Moderna announced that it will be expanding its production facility, located in New England.

The biotechnology company, which is currently one of three companies that have been granted emergency use authorization to produce COVID-19 vaccines in the United States (along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson), announced that it will be doubling the size of the Moderna Technology Center in Norwood, Massachusetts.

According to the company, the expansion includes an increase of the company’s production and lab space from approximately 300,000-square-feet to approximately 650,000-square-feet through a renovation of existing space and the acquisition of a 240,000-square-foot building located on the same campus for expansion of its commercial and clinical activities.

The expansion will support a 50 percent increase in the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, which Moderna says will happen in late 2021 and early 2022.

In recent weeks, Moderna announced that it planned to increase its global capacity for COVID-19 vaccine doses to three billion, pending authorization. Additionally, the expansion includes an increase in Moderna’s technical development capacity and pre-clinical production capability which will help speed up research and development.

“Our manufacturing facility has been core to our long-term strategy and has enabled us to provide the scale and flexibility to support the development of our mRNA medicines and vaccines including our COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

“We believe that this investment and expansion at our technology center will allow us to continue to optimize our mRNA products as we explore new pharmaceutical delivery forms such as prefilled syringes and lyophilized products,” he continued. "As we grow, we are committed to minimizing our environmental footprint.”

