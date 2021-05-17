COVID-19: Lift On Restrictions For NY Restaurants, Businesses Starts

Several state-imposed curfews and restrictions placed on businesses in New York during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to be lifted this week as the state continues reopening the economy.

The mandatory midnight closing time for bars and restaurants will end for outdoor dining areas beginning on Monday, May 17, and for indoor dining areas on Monday, May 31.

As of Wednesday, May 19, New York will also be lifting many of its mask mandates for fully vaccinated people.

Additionally, the curfew for catered events where attendees have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted on Wednesday, May 17, and for all catered events on May 31, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously announced.

Beginning on May 19, there will also be no occupancy limits on gyms, barbershops, museums, amusement parks, and several other previously restricted businesses.

Earlier this month, catered events also resumed at restaurants and seating was reopened at New York City bars.

In all instances where businesses are reopening more widely, social distancing is still mandated, as are facial coverings.

“Everything we’ve been doing is working — all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we’re able to increase economic activity even more,” Cuomo stated.

“Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars, and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

