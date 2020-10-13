COVID-19: Legendary Restaurant In Grand Central Terminal Suspends Operations

Just 12 days into its eagerly-anticipated reopening, the legendary Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant has been forced to again suspend its operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The famed restaurant reopened on Wednesday, Sept. 30 after months of being closed due to the pandemic, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it again announced that it would be temporarily closed.

Though it is temporarily suspended, the restaurant’s owners assured its patrons that they will “come back stronger and with an even bigger desire to serve you.”

The Oyster Bar is the oldest eating establishment at Grand Central Terminal. It was limited to 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19 mandates in New York City, allowing for only 81 diners in its 440-seat restaurant.

No time frame for reopening has been announced, though the owners have stated that they would not be permanently closing.

“We relished the opportunity to be of service again, and fill your hearts, and ours, with joy and do what we do best; offer an amazing experience to our beloved New Yorkers and to our friends from all over the world,” they announced. “Today, however, we must, temporarily, close again due to the lack of traffic and business implicitly, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Known for its seafood, the restaurant was established in 1913.

