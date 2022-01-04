Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Café In Area 'Closed Until Further Notice'
Business

COVID-19: 'Late Night' Shows Canceled After Seth Meyers Tests Positive

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Photo Credit: By Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia Commons

Late Night With Seth Meyers is canceled this week after Meyers tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case. 

Meyers tweeted on Tuesday, Jan. 4, that he feels fine, adding that he is vaccinated and received a booster vaccine. 

He said the show will resume on Monday, Jan 10.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," Meyers said. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.