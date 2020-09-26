COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Those Who Plan To Shop Online 'For Foreseeable Future'

Nearly half of all Americans, 42 percent, have spent less in the last six months, and even more plan to shop online for the "foreseeable future," according to a study conducted by TopCashBack.com.

Eighty-one percent of respondents to the cashback site's survey indicated that they would shift the majority of their shopping online in coming months.

The company offered 10 shopping tips to help consumers combine these trends--saving money and shopping online.

Price check your purchase: before you click "go to check out," check other online retailers to see if your item is available at a lower price.

Look for savings: look for discounted items and use search engines to find coupon codes for online stores and brands

Get cash back: use cashback credit cards and shop through sites like TopCashBack.com

Get on their email list: sign up for a retailer's email list, and you'll probably get a discount on your next purchase

Take advantage of discounts for first-time shoppers

Sign up for stores' loyalty rewards programs

Avoid shipping costs by picking up items in-store

Time your purchases of seasonal items, like grills for the summer, to seasonal sales to avoid paying ticket price

Leave your online cart: sometimes, you can trick an online retailer into offering lower prices. Just get on the store's email list and load up your cart with the items that you're eyeing and close your browser window--the site will take note of the fact that you left without purchasing your goods, and a subsequent "you left something in your cart" email may come with a discount or free shipping

Talk to representatives: oftentimes, according to TopCashBack.com, shoppers can get additional coupons and savings by talking with a store's representatives via phone, email or use a retailer's in-site chat window. Rather than closing out a site's pop-up chat service, use it to haggle for a better deal

