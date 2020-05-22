Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland Discontinues Order Prohibiting Gatherings Of More Than 10
Business

COVID-19: Dutchess, Ulster Meet Metrics To Reopen, But Waiting On Other Hudson Valley Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Counties that make up the Hudson Valley Region are shown in green. Sullivan, which is partially considered as being in the Hudson Valley, is it gray. It is included in the New York State COVID group for Mid-Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ulster and Dutchess counties are nearly the benchmark to reopen their economies.
Ulster and Dutchess counties are nearly the benchmark to reopen their economies. Video Credit: Marc Molinaro via Facebook Live

Ulster and Dutchess counties have both reached each of the metrics required by the state to begin Phase 1 oof reopening, though the mid-Hudson Valley region is still not ready.

During a Facebook Live event this week, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced that the two counties had reached all seven metrics set forth by the state, as the mid-Hudson Valley region is “closing in” on completion.

Other counties in the mid-Hudson Valley region are Orange, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Sullivan.

When the region does reopen, Molinaro cautioned that there will be a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is why the state is taking a methodical, slow approach to kickstarting the economy.

The region still hasn’t seen the required decline in deaths, according to the state.

Phase 1 of the reopening plan proposed by state officials allows nonessential manufacturing, construction and retail businesses to reopen, but with social-distancing and density-reduction precautions in place. Retail is only allowed curbside or in-store pickups.

In Dutchess, there have been 3,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,644 still active. Fifty-one COVID-19 patients are still being treated, and there have been 132 deaths tied to the virus.

Ulster has reported 1,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 574 still active. The Department of Health is reporting that 1,000 patients have recovered, while 71 residents have died from reported COVID-19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.