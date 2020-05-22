COVID-19: Dutchess, Ulster Meet Metrics To Reopen, But Waiting On Other Hudson Valley Counties

Ulster and Dutchess counties have both reached each of the metrics required by the state to begin Phase 1 oof reopening, though the mid-Hudson Valley region is still not ready.

During a Facebook Live event this week, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced that the two counties had reached all seven metrics set forth by the state, as the mid-Hudson Valley region is “closing in” on completion.

Other counties in the mid-Hudson Valley region are Orange, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Sullivan.

When the region does reopen, Molinaro cautioned that there will be a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, which is why the state is taking a methodical, slow approach to kickstarting the economy.

The region still hasn’t seen the required decline in deaths, according to the state.

Phase 1 of the reopening plan proposed by state officials allows nonessential manufacturing, construction and retail businesses to reopen, but with social-distancing and density-reduction precautions in place. Retail is only allowed curbside or in-store pickups.

In Dutchess, there have been 3,745 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,644 still active. Fifty-one COVID-19 patients are still being treated, and there have been 132 deaths tied to the virus.

Ulster has reported 1,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 574 still active. The Department of Health is reporting that 1,000 patients have recovered, while 71 residents have died from reported COVID-19.

