COVID-19: CVS To Hire Thousands To Distribute Vaccine

With the first COVID-19 vaccine expected to be approved by federal health officials this week, CVS is calling in the cavalry to speed up the administration of the cure.

CVS Pharmacy is expected to hire thousands of nurses, pharmacists, and pharmacy technicians across the country to help expedite the administration of the vaccine, as the nation sees a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Thursday, Dec. 10 to determine if the new vaccines produced by Pfizer and other companies are safe and effective, at which point it is expected to be distributed to pharmacies and hospitals.

In a job listing , CVS sought to hire new employees to join the company’s “COVID-19 Vaccination Support Team.”

“We are committed to administering millions of coronavirus vaccines in 2021,” they posted. “We’re hiring pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and nurses to administer COVID-19 vaccines across the United States.”

The company alerted customers over email that it's ramping up the workforce "urgently" to be prepared for the surge in patients waiting to get vaccinated.

"We are urgently hiring thousands of qualified pharmacists, nurses and pharmacy technicians to help administer COVID-19 vaccines when available to pharmacies," the email read.

CVS and Walgreens have already set up a "mobile vaccination service" that will be ready to vaccinate people in every nursing home and long-term care facility in the country when the vaccine is made readily available.

“Seniors in long-term congregate facilities and then healthcare workers are at the top of the (priority order),” officials said. “We know that not every person in a nursing home is going to get it, so the vaccines that were originally going to nursing homes will then go to healthcare workers in the ER and ICU who are at the most risk.”

The vaccine will be distributed in phases, with it expected to reach the general population by the summer.

