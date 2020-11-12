COVID-19: Convenience Store Closes After Employee Tests Positive In Hudson Valley

A convenience store in the Hudson Valley was forced to close early on Veterans Day after learning that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Cumberland Farms, located in Orange County on Route 17M in Monroe, was forced to close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 after receiving confirmation of a team member getting infected with the virus.

Officials from Cumberland Farms issued a statement following the confirmation, and announced that they are taking “all appropriate steps, and following guidance from local health officials."

The building is being cleaned and sanitized by industrial cleaning crews and the store will open in the next few days.

“All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines,” officials said in a statement released late on Wednesday. “We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

