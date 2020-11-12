Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Convenience Store Closes After Employee Tests Positive In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Cumberland Farms on Route 17K in Monroe.
Cumberland Farms on Route 17K in Monroe. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A convenience store in the Hudson Valley was forced to close early on Veterans Day after learning that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Cumberland Farms, located in Orange County on Route 17M in Monroe, was forced to close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11 after receiving confirmation of a team member getting infected with the virus.

Officials from Cumberland Farms issued a statement following the confirmation, and announced that they are taking “all appropriate steps, and following guidance from local health officials."

The building is being cleaned and sanitized by industrial cleaning crews and the store will open in the next few days.

 “All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines,” officials said in a statement released late on Wednesday. “We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.”

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

