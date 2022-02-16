COVID-19 'Changed Everything,' Says Owner On Closure Of Area Restaurant

The owner of a longtime Hudson Valley restaurant said the decision to permanently close was made due to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boitson's Restaurant, located in Ulster County, closed its doors after more than 11 years in business, according to an announcement from the owner on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The restaurant was located at 47 North Front St. in Kingston.

According to the announcement, the eatery first opened its doors on June 4, 2010, and saw success over the years. However, the pandemic led to new challenges.

"Then March of 2020 came and changed everything for everyone," the announcement reads. "Boitson’s and I adapted as best we could, opening and closing, adjusting hours and menus, changing formats, addressing labor shortages, rising food and labor costs, supply chain issues, increased irritability… it was a constant state of flux."

The restaurant was known by many guests for its seafood dishes and fresh raw bar.

"I will truly miss the thousands of friends I have made at 47 N. Front St," the post reads. "The countless nights of stories told, meals served and drinks shared with all of you. Cold winter snow storms with guests huddled in at the bar devouring oysters, warm early summer sunsets out on the deck with cocktails and fried chicken, those evenings are forever etched in my heart."

