COVID-19: Calls Grow For Whole Foods Boycott After Store Sends Employees Home For BLM Masks

Zak Failla
Whole Foods
Whole Foods Photo Credit: Google Maps

Some demonstrators are protesting Whole Foods Market for the company’s policy that bans workers from wearing “Black Lives Matter” masks while on the job.

Dozens protested outside a Cambridge, Massachusetts, Whole Foods over the weekend after seven employees walked out after being turned away while wearing “BLM” face coverings, according to the Boston Globe.

Reports said that the protesters want “no place safe for racism” in corporate America, and accuse the company of refusing to take a side on the issue following the outbreak of protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Suverino Frith, one of the workers that the Cambridge store sent home, addressed the crowd of protesters on Sunday, “saying the company had paid lip service to a movement that is increasingly popular among Americans without taking stronger action,” according to The Hill.

A Whole Foods spokesperson issued a comment that confirmed employees are barred from wearing clothing that has suggestive slogans or messages on them that are not company-related.

“Team members with face masks that do not comply with dress code are always offered new face masks,” the spokesperson said. “Team members are unable to work until they comply with the dress code.” 

