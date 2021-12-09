Contact Us
Business

COVID-19: Café That Opened Just Before Pandemic In Area To Close

Nicole Valinote
Trolley Stop Café
Trolley Stop Café Photo Credit: Arielle C. / Yelp

A café that opened in the Hudson Valley just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began will soon permanently close.

The owners of the Trolley Stop Café in Highland, a hamlet of Ulster County, said in a Facebook post on Monday, Dec. 6, that after two years in business, they will close by mid-January.

The café is located at 58 Vineyard Ave.

"Having opened only a few months before the Global COVID-19 Pandemic was unfortunate and made things hard for us," the announcement reads. "We made it through the pandemic but find ourselves in a world that has changed. Food and material prices are skyrocketing beyond belief and the cost of living, in general, is on the rise. We also find that a lot of people are still not coming out due to the pandemic."

The café will offer pre-order takeout dinners that can be picked up on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, along with holiday menus. 

"We thoroughly enjoyed creating the Trolley Stop Café with its historical flair and have had a lot of fun getting to know and feeding the people of Highland and beyond," the owners said. "We put our hearts and souls into our food and into our business and we are grateful to have met and made the connections that we did with our customers."

