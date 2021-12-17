COVID-19: Apple Indefinitely Delays Return To Offices

Apple Inc. has delayed its deadline for corporate employees to begin returning to the office indefinitely amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a new report.

Bloomberg reported that the technology company's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told employees on Wednesday, Dec. 15, that Apple is delaying the beginning of its hybrid work pilot "to a date yet to be determined."

The news outlet reported that Apple was previously planning to have employees begin returning to work in person in February.

Cook said rising cases around the globe and the highly-transmissible new variant are reasons for the delay, Bloomberg reported.

