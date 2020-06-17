COVID-19: Apple Begins Reopening Stores

Apple has started the slow process of reopening stores as economies have restarted throughout the nation amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Apple announced it will be opening at least 10 retail locations in New York City, while dozens will be opened in Connecticut, which has entered its second phase of reopening as of Wednesday, June 17.

Hours at newly reopening Apple stores are expected to be adjusted due to the COVID-19 crisis, as will shifts by employees, and some orders will now have to be picked up by appointment only.

“We are open again,” the company said in a message posted online. “That means everything you love is here for you, including our products, services, Genius support and specialists.

Face coverings will be required by employees and patrons as Apple stores reopen, and social distancing protocols will be enforced.

Apple first closed its stores for two weeks on March 4, before extending the closure “indefinitely” on March 17.

“We are open again, offering Apple store pickup of online orders and Genius support by appointment,” Apple said. “We’ll be offering shopping and walk-in Genius support soon.”

