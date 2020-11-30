COVID-19: Alert Issued For Exposure At Popular Area Restaurant

Customers and employees at an area restaurant may have been exposed to COVID-19 following newly confirmed positive cases.

The Sullivan County Department of Health Services issued an alert advising that at least four COVID-19 cases have been traced back to Peppino’s Restaurant on Lower Main Street in Callicoon.

Anyone who was at the restaurant during business hours between Sunday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 has been instructed to self-quarantine and to get tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms.

“Four employees have tested positive thus far, and we anticipate there will be more cases,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said.

“If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at (845) 292-5910.”

McGraw noted that contact tracing is ongoing, and anyone who tests positive will be placed in mandatory isolation. Anyone who may have been exposed will be notified by health officials.

Symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health Services, include:

Fever or chills;

Cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Fatigue;

Muscle or body aches;

Headache;

New loss of taste or smell;

Sore throat;

Congestion or runny nose;

Nausea or vomiting;

Diarrhea.

