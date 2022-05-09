Concerns Increase As US Baby Formula Shortage Worsens

The months-long baby formula shortage that has plagued parents and retailers across the country is getting worse, according to reports.

In the first half of 2021, the out-of-stock baby formula hovered below 10 percent in the first half of 2021, according to Datasembly, though that number has jumped above 30 percent between November 2021 and April 2022.

According to reports, that rate has increased above 40 percent in certain states, with some completely selling out of formula during the week of Sunday, April 24.

Officials cautioned that the baby formula shortage could continue well into 2022 as retailers such as CVS, Target, and Walgreens are forced to limit the number of products parents and caretakers are allowed to purchase at one time.

“Inflation, supply chain shortages, and product recalls have brought an unprecedented amount of volatility for baby formula,” Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich stated. “We expect to continue to see the baby formula category being dramatically affected by these conditions.

“Baby formula stock, which has been one of the more affected categories so far in 2022, and one that will continue to demonstrate higher than average out-of-stock levels.”

Officials have also issued alerts warning to parents about trying to cut corners to stretch out the amount of formula available to their children.

Health officials said that parents should not try to dilute the formula to make it last longer, as children won’t “get enough carbohydrates for their brain or protein for growth or any of the other vitamins and minerals,” because it will throw off the ratio of the product.

