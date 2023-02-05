Company Recalls Sandwiches, Other Food Products Because Of Potential Listeria Contamination

A food company is recalling hundreds of products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC says the products were sold from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Monday, Jan. 30 in nine states, including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, as well as the District of Columbia.

The products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps, and related products. A listing of the relevant product information is provided at the bottom of this press release.

Click here for a full list of products from the US Food & Drug Administration.

All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell-through date ranging from Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Monday, Feb. 6.

The recall was initiated after the company’s environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more on Listeria, and its symptoms, check the FDA's Listeria page here.

