CNN To Shut Down Streaming Service One Month After Debut

A banner advertising CNN+ in New York's Times Square.
A banner advertising CNN+ in New York's Times Square. Photo Credit: Unsplash/stevosdisposable

Just a month after its debut, CNN is shutting down its streaming service, CNN+, according to CNN Business.

Subscribers have until Saturday, April 30 to watch programming, at which point CNN+ will cease to exist, the outlet reported.

The move comes amid a major shakeup in company management after CNN’s former parent company, WarnerMedia, merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery.

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, plans to instead house all of the company’s brands under a single streaming service, CNN Business reported.

“In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling,” Discovery’s streaming boss J.B. Perrette said in a statement.

The company said customers who have already been billed will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees.

Click here for the full story from CNN Business.

