Chipotle's First Digital-Only Restaurant Will Be In Area

Cadets in West Point, New York will be the first in the country to be able to test Chipotle Mexican Grill's new first-ever digital-only restaurant called the Chipotle Digital Kitchen.

Located just outside of the gates to the military academy in Orange County, the restaurant, located in Highland Falls, will open this Saturday, Nov. 14, for pick-up and delivery only, the company said.

The new prototype will allow Chipotle to enter more urban areas that wouldn't support a full-size restaurant and allows for flexibility with future locations.

The Digital Kitchen concept is focused on accelerating the digital business in non-traditional locations. It is unique because it does not include a dining room or front service line and guests must order in advance via Chipotle.com, the Chipotle app, or third-party delivery partners.

Orders can be picked up from a lobby that is designed to include all of the sounds, smells, and kitchen views of a traditional Chipotle restaurant.

The Digital Kitchen will also service large catering orders available for pick up in a separate lobby with its own dedicated entry.

"The Digital Kitchen incorporates innovative features that will complement our rapidly growing digital business while delivering a convenient and frictionless experience for our

