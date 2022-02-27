Chick-fil-A Announces Plans For New Downstate NY Locations

Chick-fil-A has shared its plans to open new locations in downstate New York.

Representatives from the company said the fast-food chain will open the new locations on Long Island in both Nassau, in Rosedale, and Suffolk, in Huntington in 2022.

Additionally, Chick-fil-A is in the early phases of pursuing three other locations on Long Island.

“While we are still early in the process, we are happy to share that we are actively pursuing new locations in West Babylon, Riverhead, and Levittown, and we look forward to working through the approval process with those respective Cities," Chick-fil-A, Inc. said in a statement.

