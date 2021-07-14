Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Injured In Deck Collapse At Rockland Home, Police Say
Business

'Cheesy, Chilly Goodness': Kraft Releases Limited-Edition Mac And Cheese-Flavored Ice Cream

The limited-edition ice cream was made available on National Mac and Cheese Day.
The limited-edition ice cream was made available on National Mac and Cheese Day. Photo Credit: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream / Facebook

A new ice cream flavor has made its debut on National Mac and Cheese Day. 

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the limited-edition mac and cheese flavor, which was released on Wednesday, July 14.

Kraft is encouraging people to celebrate Mac and Cheese Day with "cheesy, chilly goodness."

The ice cream is available at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shops in New York, New Jersey, California and Texas. It can also be purchased online "while scoops last," Van Leeuwen added.

